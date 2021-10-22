Loblaw Companies donates over 1.5 million pounds of surplus food through the Second Harvest Food Rescue App

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, announced today that Loblaw Companies Limited has reached a major milestone: using the Second Harvest Food Rescue App, the company has donated 1,545,995 pounds of food through its stores in communities across Canada to date, including over 700,000 pounds in the last eight months alone, preventing the release of 7,152,422 pounds of CO 2 e emissions, while providing food for millions of meals for families and individuals in need. A Second Harvest supporter for 36 years, Loblaw has also committed $1 million to on-board the app in its banner stores and distribution centres nation-wide by 2024.



The Second Harvest Food Rescue App allows food businesses of any kind to donate their surplus directly to non-profits in their communities, like shelters, food banks and meal programs. Second Harvest launched the app across Ontario in October 2018 and expanded to lower mainland British Columbia in June 2019 with the support of Loblaw. When the pandemic hit in March 2020 the resulting urgent need for food led Second Harvest to make the app accessible to food businesses and non-profits in every province and territory.

“Loblaw’s leadership in adopting our food rescue app from its launch has been a crucial element to its success and we are proud to join with them in celebrating this incredible milestone,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “Loblaw has been a key supporter of Second Harvest since 1985 and has been with us every step of the way as we work towards a zero-waste future where food can fulfill its purpose as a source of health and builder of human potential.”

To date, 848 grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart locations have registered on the food rescue app. The company will continue to expand across the country, on-boarding stores in Atlantic Canada and Quebec to the app through the fall of 2021 with continued expansion across the country in 2022.

“As Canada’s largest food retailer, growing our longstanding partnership with the nation’s largest food rescue organization is critical to our shared goal of reducing food waste, its associated environmental impact, and providing those in need with healthy food options,” said Tonya Lagrasta, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Loblaw Companies Limited. “The immediate results we’re seeing with the expansion of the app to donate surplus food across our national store network are very encouraging and we look forward to the continued impact we’ll be able to achieve alongside Second Harvest.”

When surplus food ends up in landfill, it generates 56.5 million metric tonnes of CO 2 e emissions every year. While this good, healthy food is lost, 1 in 7 Canadian families struggles to put food on the table – a number exacerbated by the pandemic.

About Second Harvest:

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue App connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is the nation's largest retailer, providing Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – promotes the needs and wellbeing of Canadians, who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and associate-owners employ almost 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers. Learn more at www.Loblaw.ca/en/responsibility.

