Global Wet Wipes Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Wet Wipes Market, By Product Type (Baby Wipes, Facial & Cosmetic Wipes, Hand & Body Wipes, Surface Wipes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global wet wipes market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of communicable diseases like novel coronavirus.Increasing impact of COVID-19, affecting around 200 countries across the globe, has led to high demand for disinfectants like wet wipes.



Additionally, growing sense of personal hygiene and health consciousness among people is serving as an important factor for the growth of global wet wipes market.With sanitization as one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of this global pandemic, the demand for wet wipes is anticipated to increase exponentially in the coming years.



Furthermore, the manufacturers are coming up with eco-friendly, multifunctional wet wipes which are gaining huge popularity in the global market.Wet wipes also come for male and female centric use, depending on their skin types.



They not only disinfect but also remove dust and other pollutants from the skin. With multifunctional wet wipes been launched in the market, there is no hassle of carrying various wet wipes and tissues for different use.

However, the global wet wipes market might also face some challenges.Stringent government regulations and issue of disposal might limit the growth of wet wipes market.



Also, the circulation of counterfeit products might hamper the profit share of original manufacturers.



The global wet wipes market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region.Based on product type, the market is categorized into baby wipes, facial & cosmetic wipes, hand & body wipes, surface wipes, others.



Out of these, the personal care segment accounted for largest market share in 2020 and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period as well attributable to the growing concerns regarding spread of COVID-19, which is making consumers use wet wipes at an increasing rate.However, the demand from healthcare and other commercial segments is also anticipated to increase significantly.



Therefore, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from hospitals, clinics and other diagnostic centers.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global wet wipes market owing to the increasing cases of coronavirus in countries like United States and Canada.Additionally, high disposable income of consumers in the region is also playing a major role in driving the market as more consumers are able to spend on these disinfectants.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to undergo highest growth during he forecast period owing to the high demand for wet wipes from countries like China and India.



Major players operating in the global wet wipes market include Wetnaps Ltd, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Unilever Group, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp. and ASHOK & CO. (PVT.) LTD, among others. The manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet the growing demand for wet wipes. Additionally, the companies are also engaging in R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios and increase their global market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global wet wipes market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global wet wipes market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global wet wipes market based on product type, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global wet wipes market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global wet wipes market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global wet wipes market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global wet wipes market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global wet wipes market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global wet wipes market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global wet wipes market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Wet wipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to wet wipes

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as wet wipes manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global wet wipes market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Wet Wipes Market, By Product Type:

o Baby Wipes

o Facial & Cosmetic Wipes

o Hand & Body Wipes

o Surface Wipes

o Others

• Global Wet Wipes Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores

o Pharmacy

o E-commerce

o Others

• Global Wet Wipes Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global wet wipes market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

