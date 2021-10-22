New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nicotine Gum Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177395/?utm_source=GNW





Global Nicotine Gum Market, By Product Type (2-mg nicotine, 4-mg nicotine, 6- mg nicotine, Others), By Application (Withdrawal Clinics, Medical Practice, Individual Smokers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores/Tobacco Stores, Online, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global nicotine gum market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about the harmful effects of cigarette smoking and growing number of people opting to quit smoking.Smoking tobacco can cause rheumatoid arthritis, lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary, reduce pregnancy chances, and can affect a baby’s health before and after birth.



With the help of advertisements and government initiatives, more and more people are now getting aware of the harmful effects of smoking. This is further expected to propel the growth of nicotine gum market in the coming years.

Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product which helps addicted smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Nicotine is released on chewing gum and is absorbed into the bloodstream of an individual through the lining of the mouth that helps smokers to slowly lower their craving for nicotine.



Nicotine gum market also faces some challenges.The emergence of e-cigarettes has considerably challenged the growth of the market.



Also, the availability of many substitute products such as Nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, and lozenges might create hindrance in the overall growth of nicotine gum market.



The global nicotine gum market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into 2-mg nicotine, 4-mg nicotine, 6- mg nicotine and others.



Among them, the 2-mg nicotine segment holds the largest market share in the global nicotine gum market.It is useful for light smokers, who smoke less than 25 cigarettes per day.



Also, easy availability of 2-mg nicotine gums in various flavors also attracts potential user.



Based on application, the global nicotine market is segmented into withdrawal clinics, medical practice, individual smokers and others.Here, individual smokers hold the largest market share as many people use nicotine gum to quit smoking.



Nicotine gums being easily available and easily consumable, attract the customers who are planning to quit smoking.



Major players operating in the global nicotine gum market include Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, ITC Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, British American Tobacco, Perrigo Company plc, Reynolds American Inc, Cipla Inc., TRUMAC HEALTHCARE, Alkalon A/S, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., ENORAMA PHARMA AB, Fertin Pharma, among others. The nicotine gum companies are coming up with innovative products and focusing on attractive packaging to attract the potential buyers.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global nicotine gum market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global nicotine gum market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global nicotine gum market based on product type, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global nicotine gum market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global nicotine gum market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global nicotine gum market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global nicotine gum market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global nicotine gum market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global nicotine gum market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of nicotine gum manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the nicotine gum manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the materials used in manufacturing nicotine gum, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global nicotine gum market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Nicotine gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to nicotine gum

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as nicotine gum manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global nicotine gum market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Nicotine Gum Market, By Product Type:

o 2-Mg Nicotine

o 4-Mg Nicotine

o 6-Mg Nicotine

o Others

• Global Nicotine Gum Market, By Application:

o Withdrawal Clinics

o Medical Practice

o Individual Smokers

o Others

• Global Nicotine Gum Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Convenience Stores/Tobacco Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Nicotine Gum Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nicotine gum market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177395/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________