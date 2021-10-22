New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177394/?utm_source=GNW





Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Form (Liquids and Dry Sheets), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Other Channels), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global fabric softeners and conditioners market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing purchasing power of people, especially middle-class population and growing awareness about the benefits of fabric softeners and conditioners.Furthermore, growing number of working women along with increasing disposable income are also some key factors driving the demand for fabric softeners and conditioners around the globe.



Also, increasing consumer preference for premium clothes has created the demand for fabric softeners and conditioners, which help keep the clothes soft and increase their longevity.



Fabric softeners and conditioners are used along with detergents or in washing machines to provide a better feel and smell to the clothes. Their main purpose is to maintain the natural elasticity and smoothness of the fabric and increase its durability.



However, global fabric softeners and conditioners market might also face some challenges.The artificial chemicals and ingredients used in the manufacturing of fabric softeners and conditioners are said to affect the environment.



Also, often consumers complain of having rashes and skin irritation after the use of fabric softeners and conditioners, which might hamper the market growth.



The global fabric softeners and conditioners market is segmented based on form, application, distribution channel and region.Based on form, the market is segmented into liquids and dry sheets.



Among these, the liquid form held the largest market share owing to the wide variety of products available in the market. Liquid fabric softeners and conditioners also provide easy wash, while ensuring that the softness of cloth is maintained.



Major players operating in the global fabric softeners and conditioners market include AlEn USA LLC, Caldrea Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dropps, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Sun Products Corporation, Kao Corporation, LG Household and Healthcare, Lion Corporation, Melaleuca Inc. , Pigeon Home Products Corporation , Procter & Gamble Co. , Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever PLC, among others. Major fabric softener and conditioner manufacturing companies are coming up with products under pollution free fabric softener category by offering biodegradable products.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global fabric softeners and conditioners market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global fabric softeners and conditioners market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global fabric softeners and conditioners market based on form, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global fabric softeners and conditioners market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global fabric softeners and conditioners market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global fabric softeners and conditioners market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global fabric softeners and conditioners market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global fabric softeners and conditioners market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global fabric softeners and conditioners market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of fabric softener and conditioner manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the fabric softener and conditioner manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the materials used in manufacturing fabric softeners and conditioners, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global fabric softeners and conditioners market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Fabric softeners and conditioners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to fabric softeners and conditioners

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as fabric softeners and conditioners manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global fabric softeners and conditioners market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Form:

o Liquids

o Dry Sheets

• Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Application:

o Household

o Commercial

• Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Online Stores

o Other Channels

• Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global fabric softeners and conditioners market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177394/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________