Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Type, By Application Industry, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Type (Headgear (Adjustable Headgear, Hard Hats with Face Shields), Window (Plastic Windows, Wire-screen Windows)), By Application Industry (Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Mining, Firefighting, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Transportation, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global face shields PPE market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of face shield as a preventive tool to eliminate the transmission of novel coronavirus.With rising cases of this global pandemic, there is a surging demand for face shield PPEs around the globe.



Furthermore, growing awareness towards health and hygiene is also promoting their use among consumers.Manufacturers are coming up with better quality face shields at an affordable rate, which is also anticipated to increase their demand during the next five years.



Additionally, increasing expenditure on healthcare sector is further aiding the growth of face shield PPE market.



Additionally, face shields PPE are increasingly replacing face masks and face covers as they are providing more effective deterrent to coronavirus.Face masks provide only some filtration of virus-sized aerosol particles, thus fail in preventing the transmission of communicable diseases.



Also, face shields require no special materials and hence their manufacturing is easy.They act as a barrier that keeps people from touching their own faces.



Healthcare experts are also suggesting the use of face shields in place of face masks. With governments around the world supporting the use of PPE, the global face shield PPE market is poised to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The global face shields PPE market is segmented based on type, application industry, distribution channel and region.Based on application industry, the market is segmented into construction & manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, mining, firefighting, food & beverages, chemicals, transportation and others.



Among these, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of face shields PPE by healthcare workers around the world. A face shield allows visibility of facial expressions and lip movements and hence it is increasingly replacing face masks.



Major players operating in the global face shields PPE market include Ansell Limited, 3M Co, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc, EI du Pont de Nemours & Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc, JAL Group France SAS, Oftenrich Holdings Company Limited, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd and Sioen Industries NV and Radians Inc., among others. The companies are increasing their production to meet the growing demand for PPE around the world. With no vaccination present in the market for COVID-19, the adoption of face shields is increasing rapidly.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global face shields PPE market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global face shields PPE market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global face shields PPE market based type, application industry, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global face shields PPE market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global face shields PPE market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global face shields PPE market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global face shields PPE market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global face shields PPE market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global face shields PPE market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of face shield PPE manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the face shield PPE manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global face shields PPE market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Face shields PPE manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to face shields PPE

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as face shields PPE manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global face shields PPE market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Type:

o Headgear

Adjustable Headgear

Hard Hats with Face Shields

o Windows

Plastic Windows

Wire-screen Windows

• Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Application Industry:

o Construction & Manufacturing

o Oil & Gas

o Healthcare

o Mining

o Firefighting

o Food & Beverages

o Chemicals

o Transportation

o Others

• Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global face shields PPE market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

