Blockchain World Uploads DCS 2021

An image accompanying this news release can be viewed here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVVPFK1JSxj/?utm_medium=copy_link

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Investor Wire -- DCS 2021, part of Blockchain World, taking place 15-17 December at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, is an impressive blockchain festival drawing in the best-in-blockchain from around the world, right in the heart of the UAE. Created by global leader in blockchain technology, CloudTech Group, the event aims to entertain its guests while challenging the status quo through engaging TED Talk-like debates, live studio shows with live studio audiences, and fascinating blockchain activations. DCS 2021 aims to shatter the issues plaguing conventional digital storage solutions through the implementation of distributed storage. The goal: greatly enhance data technology to improve personal and private experiences for businesses and their end-users, all thanks to blockchain technology.

As part of Blockchain World, the DCS Summit is set to challenge the internet as we know it through exploring what cloud storage on the blockchain would mean for us all. What if university degrees were on the blockchain? What if Uber or e-commerce giant Amazon were on the blockchain? What power-shift would this cause? Would this create a fairer, more transparent way of doing business? Blockchain World aims to address such questions through applying seemingly complicated concepts to everyday life we can all relate to. The classic conference format is over, and its new successor is Blockchain World.



James Magee, CEO of HeliconNFT, says: ‘DCS 2021 and Blockchain World are a truly unique concept. As a team that, quite frankly, find traditional conferences rather boring and dull, we have decided to spice it up with an incredibly active, entertaining, and fun blockchain festival. Prepare to be truly wowed - this event is one of a kind, and not one to be missed!’

Blockchain World is a playground for industry aficionados, incorporating the informative DCS Summit, as well as a world first - the Helicon Studio, an immersive Blockchain & NFT show that will talk about the ‘Future Vision’ of digital technology with a live studio audience and exclusive celebrity guests. Think ‘The Daily Show’ for everything NFTs and blockchain! One of the key areas that the summit will address includes the roadmap to a greener blockchain in line with the UAE 2030 vision. The summit will also feature engaging and educational industry activities throughout all halls and online channels, such as live trading wars, airdrops, influencer meet and greets, as well as workshops on how to open your first wallet and start trading crypto and NFTs.

From tokenized loyalty programmes to blockchain and NFT gaming, to real estate on blockchain - Blockchain World will truly open your eyes and inspire you with the help of leading industry experts and teams from renowned blockchain projects.

The event is expected to bring in 20,000+ attendees, 200+ experts, 50+ leading enterprises and 1 million+ followers becoming a leader in decentralised culture and innovation across the region.

Purchase your tickets to attend this unmissable event.

Register at DCS 2021 to catch the event live free on-demand and stand the chance to win 1 BTC!

One Day Tickets USD 99

One Day Ticket Early Registration; 50% Discount Until 1st December USD 50

Three Day Economy Tickets USD 149

Three Day Ticket Early Registration; 33% Discount Until 1st December USD 100

EXCLUSIVE: 100 VIP Tickets USD 3,400

EXCLUSIVE: 10 SVIP Tickets USD 88,000

Media Enquiries

Please contact: info@gdcss.ae

Follow the latest developments at Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | Telegram

TICKET INFORMATION

Non-ID-Based Ticket Booking (Optional)

Booking On the Official Website

Official Event Tickets (E.G., Other Departmental Promotional Events)

Ticketing By Agent Platform

Ticket Purchase Email Notification (Invitation Letter Included)

Sending An Itinerary Reminder Email Before Stopping Ticket Sales (With the Latest Epidemic Control News)

Refunds Are Not Available. Please Plan Your Own Travel After Purchasing Your Ticket and Pay Attention to The Booking Email Notification.

About CloudTech

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with a subsidiary in Australia, CloudTech Group is the leader in Fintech and one of the world’s leading blockchain technology groups, providing services covering every aspect of the blockchain industry. Our services range from cooperation with governments, to technical research and legal and compliance consulting.

In an effort to help establish the blockchain industry’s ecosystem, we have formulated a complete industrial layout plan to explore the underlying blockchain technology.