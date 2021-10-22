New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Bedding Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177390/?utm_source=GNW





Global Smart Bedding Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026

Segmented By Product Type (Mattress, Pillow. Bedsheets, Others), By Application (Residential, Hospital, Hospitality), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Online, Others), By Region



Global smart bedding market is expected to show robust growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026 on the account of rapidly increasing number of patients suffering from sleep disorders.Rising instances of sleep apnea, and other related disorders are also driving the growth of the global smart bedding market in the upcoming five years.



Smart mattresses as a type of smart bedding product are well equipped with technologies that track the sleeping patterns of the user and sends the information in a form of analyzed report to the concerned experts.Rapidly increasing consumer awareness about the sleeping disorders and problems hence experienced is also substantiating the growth of the global smart bedding market in the next five years.



Moreover, surging demands from the athletes for their comfort and to monitor proper sleeping patters, the market is bound to experience a robust growth in the forecast period, until 2026.Additionally, increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility to the disturbed sleeping pattern is driving the growth of the global smart bedding market in the future five years.



Furthermore, increased penetration of Internet of Things is further propelling the growth of the global smart bedding market.

A smart bedding is a technologically advanced bedding installed with sensors and technologies, which gives information about how well an individual is sleeping, and the smart technology in the bed helps a person to improve the sleep.The commodities include mattresses, bed sheets, pillows, etc.



Some smart beds are also available with in-built installed features such as TV and alarm. There are smart bed sheets available that adjust according to the weather changes in the night.

The global smart bedding market is segmented by product type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into mattress, pillow, bedsheets, and others.



Mattresses are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market in the upcoming five years on the account of advantages and advancements in the smart mattresses.Increased research and technological development are boosting the growth of the global smart bedding market in the next five years.



Moreover, connected smart home devices is also enhancing global smart bedding market’s growth in the future five years.

Holding the major shares of the global smart bedding market are PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., ReST, Sleep Number Corporation, Ascion, LLC., Hi-Interiors SRL, Ultimate Smart Bed, Stryker Corporation, The BodiTrak, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through smart bedding. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global smart bedding market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart bedding market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global smart bedding market based on product type, application, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart bedding market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart bedding market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart bedding market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart bedding market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart bedding market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global smart bedding market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, service providers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products & services and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to smart bedding

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart bedding market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Smart Bedding Market, By Product Type:

o Mattress

o Pillow

o Bedsheets

o Others

• Smart Bedding Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Hospital

o Hospitality

• Smart Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Specialty Store

o Supermarket & Hypermarket

o Online

o Others

• Smart Bedding Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart bedding market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177390/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________