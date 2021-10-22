TeamHealth Leader Dr. Becky Parker Named Champion of Diversity and Inclusion by ACEP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamHealth Chief Coding Officer Dr. Becky Parker was recently announced as the 2021 American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Council Champion in Diversity and Inclusion. ACEP presents the annual award to recipients who have promoted diversity of experience and thought, the merit of inclusivity and the value of equity in the medical field.

“If our healthcare system is going to be successful at addressing the disparities in outcomes, care and quality of life that affect communities across the country, our physician workforce must be as diverse as the patients we serve,” Dr. Becky Parker said. “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by my peers and colleagues who share a commitment to ensuring we are giving patients the best possible care and being a part of the communities where we work. Our work is not done, and I’m excited that each of my colleagues at TeamHealth is equally committed to working directly with our patients and the medical community to further understand and address the social determinants of health. This work will save lives and help provide a better, healthier future for patients of all backgrounds.”

In addition to serving as TeamHealth’s Chief Coding Officer, Dr. Parker has held several healthcare leadership roles, including serving as President of ACEP and Chair of ACEP’s Board of Directors. During her tenure at ACEP, she launched the organization’s ground-breaking Diversity and Inclusion initiative. She was also the first female Chair of ACEP’s Coding and Nomenclature Advisory Committee.

Dr. Parker is a recipient of Fierce Healthcare’s 2019 Women of Influence Award, the American Medical Association (AMA) Foundation Leadership Award, and the AMA Women’s Physician Congress Mentor Award. Recently, she accepted a leadership role on the TeamHealth Women in Leadership Work-Life Balance subcommittee.

Dr. Parker is a graduate of Northwestern University and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She is a board-certified emergency physician based in Tucson, Arizona, where she continues to care for patients.

