Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market in Europe: Technological Upgrades and Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Procedure (Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Medical Spas, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The injectables segment by procedure is estimated to lead the market growth during the forecast period.



According to the market research study "Europe Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Procedure, End-user and Country." Europe's non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,830.17 million in 2028 from US$ 2,337.83 million in 2021, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the European non-invasive aesthetic treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.



The European non-invasive aesthetic treatment market based on the procedure was segmented into injectables, skin rejuvenation, and others. In 2020, the injectables segment held the largest share of the market, and the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



Non-invasive aesthetic treatments have gained popularity in the past few years due to advantages such as minimal downtime, no scars, low cost, and fewer complications. The popularity and acceptance of these procedures are mainly attributed to their noninvasiveness. Besides, it has been proved that the accuracy rate of minimally invasive surgeries is greater than that of open surgeries. Moreover, non-invasive treatments are gaining traction due to a high preference for less downtime post treatment. Several government initiatives are helping in creating awareness regarding non-invasive aesthetic procedures among people. For example, the government in England began a campaign in 2019 on botched cosmetic procedures and their influence on a person's physical and mental health. Therefore, the growing awareness regarding non-invasive aesthetic treatment procedures is boosting the growth of the Europe non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. Several manufacturers are working on advanced non-invasive aesthetic treatment products. Therefore, the availability of user-friendly, technologically advanced non-invasive aesthetic treatment products is fuelling the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has slightly hindered the medical device industry in Europe. Various companies have shut down their productions; hence, they are unable to meet the rising demand. The routine health care services have remained suspended. On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases have grown significantly, and it has raised the question regarding safety from the aesthetic treatments done by lasers and micro-needling. Thus, aesthetic services have been shut down in European countries. Hence, it is expected that the negative impact on the European non-invasive aesthetic treatment market will continue in the following few years.



Companies Mentioned

Galderma

Alma Lasers

Merz Pharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Candela Medical

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

The growth of the market is attributed to a few key driving factors such as surging awareness about cosmetic procedures among consumers and the availability of technologically advanced products. However, clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures are hindering market growth.



The report segments in Europe Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market as follows:

By Procedure

Injectables

Botulinum Toxin

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Hyaluronic Acid

Polymer Filler

Collagen

Skin Rejuvenation

Chemical Peel

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Photorejuvenation

Others

Hair Removal

Nonsurgical Fat Reduction

Sclerotherapy

Cellulite Treatment

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics and Medical Spas

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Key Takeaways

2. Research Methodology

3. Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 PEST Analysis

3.3 Expert Opinion

4. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Number of Non-Invasive Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures Performed Every Year

4.1.2 Surge in Awareness About Cosmetic Procedures Among Consumers

4.1.3 Availability of Technologically Advanced Products

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Medical Aesthetic Procedures

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.2.1 Technological Upgrades and Proliferation of Medical Tourism

4.4 Future Trends

4.3.1 Integration of Telemedicine with Medical Aesthetic Treatment

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Analysis - By Procedure

6.1 Overview

6.2 Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, by Diagnosis 2020 & 2028 (%)

6.3 Injectables

6.4 Skin Rejuvenation

6.5 Others

7. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Analysis - By End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Clinics and Medical Spas

7.5 Others

8. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Europe Analysis

8.1 Europe: Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028

9. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

10. Non-invasive Aesthetic Market-Industry Landscape

11. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4m0hw