Global Function Generators Market, By Type, By Waveform, By Output Frequency, By Application, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Function Generators Market, By Type (Analog, Digital, Sweep), By Waveform (Sine, Square, Triangular, Sawtooth), By Output Frequency (Up to 50 MHz, 50-100 MHz, Above 100 MHz), By Application (Circuit Teaching, Production Test, Instrument Maintenance, Laboratory, Others), By End User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global function generators market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global function generators market is driven by the increasing investments in R&D activities by various end user industries, especially the automotive industry for the development of electric vehicles.



Additionally, technological innovations and increasing expenditure for new product developments and improving the existing ones by the major players is further expected to propel the market over the next few years.



The global function generators market is segmented based on type, waveform, output frequency, application, end user industry, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into analog, digital and sweep.



The analog segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the low cost and simple operation of analog function generators.



Additionally, these are preferred by the education and research industry for R&D and new product developments.



Regionally, the function generators market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period in the overall function generators market owing to the growing adoption of function generators for precise measurement of electrical components in the aerospace & defense and electronics manufacturing industries.



Major players operating in the global function generators market include Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Fortive (Fluke & Tektronix), Teradyne, Good Will Instrument, Kikusui Electronics, B&K Precision, Teledyne Technologies, Rigol Technologies, Promax Electronica, Tabor Electronics, AEMC Instruments, Scientech Technologies, Shijiazhuang Suin Instruments, Berkeley Nucleonics, Kuman, Sigma Instruments, Saelig, Maxim Integrated, National Test Equipment and others.The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global function generators market.

• To classify and forecast global function generators market based on type, waveform, output frequency, application, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global function generators market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global function generators market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global function generators market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global function generators market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Function generators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to function generators

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global function generators market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Function Generators Market, By Type:

o Analog

o Digital

o Sweep

• Global Function Generators Market, By Waveform:

o Sine

o Square

o Triangular

o Sawtooth

• Global Function Generators Market, By Output Frequency:

o Up to 50 MHz

o 50-100 MHz

o Above 100 MHz

• Global Function Generators Market, By Application:

o Circuit Teaching

o Production Test

o Instrument Maintenance

o Laboratory

o Others

• Global Function Generators Market, By End User Industry:

o Aerospace & Defense

o Energy & Utilities

o Automotive

o Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

o Others

• Global Function Generators Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global function generators market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

