Global Streaming Devices Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Streaming Devices Market, By Type (Game Consoles, Media Streamers), By Application (E-Learning, Web-Browsing, Gaming, Real-Time Entertainment, Social Networking), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Institution), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global streaming devices market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to factors like increasing purchasing power and increasing popularity of various streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and others.Streaming devices are connected, unmanaged devices whose primary purpose is to receive on-demand content via internet.



Additionally, rise in video and audio streaming activities is driving the streaming devices market. Moreover, declining rates of cable and satellite pay TV due to their network quality and high cost are also escalating the demand for streaming devices, globally.



The global streaming devices market is segmented based on type, application, end user, region and company.Based on end user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential and institutions.



The residential segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 owing to growing middle-class population worldwide.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America held lion’s share in the market in 2020 due to faster internet facilities and high per capita income in countries like United States and Canada.



Major players operating in the global streaming devices market include Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. , Sony Corporation of America , ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. , D-Link Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., HiMedia Technology Limited , Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Roku, Inc., Micromax Informatics Limited, NVIDIA Corp and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global streaming devices market.

• To classify and forecast global streaming devices market based on type, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global streaming devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global streaming devices market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global streaming devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global streaming devices market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global streaming devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Streaming devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to streaming devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global streaming devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Streaming Devices Market, By Type:

o Game Consoles

o Media Streamers

• Global Streaming Devices Market, By Application:

o E-Learning

o Web-Browsing

o Gaming

o Real-Time Entertainment

o Social Networking

• Global Streaming Devices Market, By End User:

o Commercial

o Residential

o Institution

o Mobile

• Global Streaming Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global streaming devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

