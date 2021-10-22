New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916831/?utm_source=GNW





Global carbon footprint management market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global carbon footprint management market is driven by the increasing greenhouse gases emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, water vapor, nitrous oxide, among others.



This has led to climate change and increase in the temperature of Earth across the globe.This has increased the need to measure and report the global carbon footprint, thereby positively impacting the market growth.



Additionally, increasing awareness pertaining to reduction of carbon footprint coupled with growing application of various carbon footprint management softwares across various end user industries is further expected to propel the market through 2026. Furthermore, increasing investments and new products launched by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.



The global carbon footprint management market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, company and region.Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into product carbon footprint and corporate carbon footprint.



The corporate carbon footprint segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing adoption of carbon management software in various corporates.



Additionally, growing concerns among the enterprises pertaining to sustainability and corporate social responsibility are further expected to positively impact the growth of segment.



Regionally, the global carbon footprint management market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global carbon footprint management market owing to the increasing investments in the region on technology and innovation with an objective to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



Major players operating in the global carbon footprint management market include Enablon, SAP SE, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, Salesforce Inc., ENGIE, Thinkstep, VelocityEHS, Aurecon Group, Carbon Solutions Global Ltd., Carbon Trust, Greenstone+, Enviance, IHS Markit Ltd., and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in September 2020, Salesforce announced Sustainability Cloud, a carbon accounting product for businesses.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global carbon footprint management market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global carbon footprint management market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global carbon footprint management market based on component, deployment mode, type, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global carbon footprint management market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global carbon footprint management market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global carbon footprint management market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global carbon footprint management market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global carbon footprint management market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global carbon footprint management market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Carbon footprint management service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to carbon footprint management

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global carbon footprint management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Component:

o Solution

o Service

Professional

Managed

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Type:

o Product Carbon Footprint

o Corporate Carbon Footprint

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By End User:

o IT& Telecom

o Energy & Utilities

o Manufacturing

o Transportation

o Building & Construction

o Others

• Global Carbon Footprint Management Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global carbon footprint management market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

