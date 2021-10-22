CDPHP Medicare Plans Top Rated in New York State on U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

Albany, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is pleased to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are the highest rated in New York state and among the highest in the country on the 2022 Medicare Advantage honor roll.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars. CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans recently received 5 out of 5 Stars for both HMO and PPO products.

“At CDPHP, we continue to innovate in the Medicare Advantage space, offering plans with valuable extras supported by superior live, local customer service,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “Our 5 Star ratings, together with this award, should give Capital Region seniors the peace of mind they need when choosing a Medicare plan this season.” added Bennett.

CDPHP is routinely named among the top health plans in New York, as well as the nation, in the areas of quality, care, and customer satisfaction:

No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction among New York Region Commercial Health Plans in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study℠

No. 1 in the Nation for Federal Employee Health Benefits in the 2020 FEHB Plan Performance Assessment

Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2021, ranking #1 in the health care industry, and #14 overall in New York state

Best Companies to Work for in New York for the thirteenth consecutive year from the New York State Society for Human Resources Management

New for 2022

Effective January 1, most CDPHP Medicare members will enjoy the following:

Thirty hours of in-home support services providing companionship, transportation, help around the house, and technology assistance via a new collaboration with Papa Health.

providing companionship, transportation, help around the house, and technology assistance via a new collaboration with Papa Health. Increased dental coverage that allows for access to preventive and comprehensive dental benefits both in- and out-of-network

that allows for access to preventive and comprehensive dental benefits both in- and out-of-network A higher allowance for eyeglasses , frames, and lenses on all plans.

, frames, and lenses on all plans. Lower specialist copays on all $0 premium plans.

on all $0 premium plans. Up to $50 per quarter to spend on CVS Health brand over-the-counter (OTC) products. The benefit will continue for PPO plans and is new to HMO plans for 2022.

CMS permits plans with the highest quality ratings to enroll members year-round, so Medicare beneficiaries in the CDPHP service area may switch to a 5-Star Medicare Advantage plan throughout 2022, not only during Medicare’s annual election period. This year’s annual election period runs from October 15 to December 7, 2021.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

