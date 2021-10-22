New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Design Automation Market by Product Category, Application And Geography - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176821/?utm_source=GNW





The market for the IC physical design & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The complexity of semiconductor verification and manufacturing requirements is constantly rising, making it increasingly difficult for IC design companies to provide cutting-edge, competitive products on a timely basis to a fast-moving market.



To cater to the demand and achieve set goals, companies require electronic design automation solutions that can offer reliable results and assist them in achieving their aims.



The cloud-based is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The cloud-based design and verification are expected to provide excellent outcomes in high-speed operational processes, reduce costs associated with the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, and allow companies to reduce time to market and speed up innovation while maintaining or lowering operating costs.



Hence, these factors are accelerating the growth of cloud-based electronic design automation solutions.



The memory management units segment of the electronic design automation market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing digitalization, which has accelerated the need for faster processors and efficient memory management tools have accelerated the growth.



Companies have been using organic and inorganic growth strategies for the development of the memory management units segment.



The consumer electronics industry held the largest share of the electronic design automation market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics industry held the largest size of the electronic design automation market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.This segment has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years owing to factors such as advancements in technologies used in earphones and headphones; rising demand for technologically advanced, large-size television sets; increasing disposable income and spending capacity of consumers; and growing penetration of smartphones.



Further, the top companies have been enhancing their product portfolios and cracking deals by signing agreements with various companies to improve their products by adopting electronic design automation solutions.



Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the electronic design automation market by 2026

In 2026, the electronic design automation market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the strong foothold of China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea in the semiconductor industry.



The region is home to some of the largest semiconductor companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China), and HiSilicon (China). Additionally, with the ongoing global chip shortage, the governments of countries across the globe are making investments in the semiconductor industry, which is expected to boost market growth.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the electronic design automation marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Americas – 29%, EMEA – 46%, and APAC – 25%



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US); Synopsys, Inc. (US); Siemens (Germany); ANSYS, Inc. (US); Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US); Xilinx, Inc. (US); eInfochips (US); Altium Limited (Australia); Zuken Inc. (Japan); Silvaco, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the electronic design automation market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the electronic design automation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the electronic design automation market based on type, technology, offering, end user, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the electronic design automation market.



It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and contracts, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall electronic design automation market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

