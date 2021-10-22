Alpaca Audiology Acquires Lake Erie Hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpaca Audiology (Alpaca), the largest independent audiology clinic group in the United States, has acquired Lake Erie Hearing. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Lake Erie Hearing is an audiology company with two locations, Lorain and Sandusky, Ohio. The practice offers a comprehensive range of hearing services including hearing evaluations, hearing protection, and the most advanced hearing aid technology available. Lake Erie Hearing has been providing superior care to its patients since 1985.

“Lake Erie Hearing has earned the trust of their communities and local physicians alike,” said Alpaca President, Brian Vesely. “They will be a fantastic addition to the Ohio Hearing & Audiology regional brand.”

Alpaca Audiology is comprised of 13 regional brands, operating in more than 220 clinics across the country.

