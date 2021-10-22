Global N95 Masks Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global N95 Masks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896570/?utm_source=GNW

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an exponential global demand for personal protective equipment (PPE). The deadly coronavirus infected millions of people worldwide leading to hundred-thousands of deaths. In such grave circumstances, it became extremely important for healthcare manufacturers to develop highly advanced PPE products that helped prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in an enormous demand for N95 masks as an effective measure to prevent spread of the infection. As conventional medical masks hold limited effectiveness against viruses such as COVID-19, medical institutions and healthcare organizations are recommending the use of N95 masks capable of filtering around 95% of materials. N95 masks are a part of the personal protective gear and protect users from airborne particles or liquids contaminating the face. Some of the other masks that are oil-proof include R99 and P100 capable of filtering at least 99% and 99.97% of airborne particles, respectively. N95 masks with replaceable filters offer protection for a longer period. These benefits of N95 masks make them a suitable option to limit the spread of COVID-19.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for N95 Masks estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period. Offline distribution channel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.8% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online distribution channel segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.4% share of the global N95 Masks market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



The N95 Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 19.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Market growth is expected to be spurred by stringent regulations for occupational safety, particularly in developed economies and rise in number of surgeries and ICU admissions. Continuously increasing number of physicians in both public and private healthcare facilities along with growing number of procedures performed in the healthcare sector are driving the demand for disposable facemasks. The demand for face masks is anticipated to be also propelled by increasing number of cataract surgeries, orthopedic surgeries and ophthalmologists globally. Medical professionals perform over 23 million surgeries globally, including 53% of minimally-invasive procedures. In addition, the percentage of minimally-invasive hysterectomy performed in the US grew significantly over the last decade. The trend is playing an important role in bolstering global demand for N95 masks. Also infections acquired in hospitals are emerging to be one of the critical drivers of demand for various face masks. Hospital acquired infections or HAIs continue to be a major concern for the healthcare sector that requires the medical staff to use disposable medical gloves for preventing spread of HAIs. Hospitals, ambulatory care, long-term care and home care centers are at high risk of HAIs owing to rising mortality rates and morbidities, extended stay at hospitals, transmission of superbugs, inadequate infection-control programs and disease outbreaks.



By End-Use, Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026



Global market for Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$7.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 19.5% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Hospitals & Clinics segment, accounting for 28.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 20.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)



3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech Inc

Ansell ltd

Cambridge Mask Co

Cardinal Health, Inc

Honeywell International Inc

JIANGSU TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc

Makrite

Moldex-Metric, Inc

Prestige Ameritech

Reckitt Benckiser

Shanghai Dasheng

The Gerson Company

Vogmask







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 3: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks

N95 Masks: An Introduction

Growth Prospects and Outlook

More Transmissible Covid-19 Coronavirus Variants Likely to

Increase Demand for N95 Masks

Regional Market Analysis

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution

Fuel Demand

EXHIBIT 4: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked

to Air Pollution

Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to

Innovative Designs

Select Recent Product Innovations

Few Innovative Masks

COVID-19: Priority Use of N95 or Double Mask

Antiviral Fabrics

Vaccinated People Need Masks Too

The Solution to Future N95 Shortages

3D Printed Mask Shields Extend Life of N95 Mask

Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections

Boost Demand

EXHIBIT 6: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive

Healthy Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023



