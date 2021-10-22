Global Plastic Recycling Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896556/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is being driven by ongoing efforts toward environmental sustainability, prompting industries to focus on plastic recycling. The increasing focus on plastic recycling is also attributed to its increasing use in various industrial applications like product packaging, electronic components and automotive interiors. Some of the textile makers are also using recycled plastic for material production. Another prominent factor boosting the market is availability of advanced plastic waste management technologies. Growing government support in countries such as India, China, Southeast Asia, Brazil and European nations to promote the use of recyclable plastic products augurs well for the market. In this regard, several countries have announced legislations to restrict single-use plastics to reduce their environmental impact. For instance, China has banned the use of non-recyclable plastic in metropolitan cities in 2020 that is expected to be expanded throughout the country by 2022.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Recycling estimated at US$33 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. PET, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.6% share of the global Plastic Recycling market. PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) is the dominant segment due to its widespread usage in applications such as food packaging and bottling. Recycled PET has replaced virgin PET in manufacturing packaging bottles due to regulations by many governments on virgin PET. Recycled PET is also used in manufacturing furniture, fibers and carpets, which boosts the market further. Recycled HDPE finds use in manufacturing toys, pipes, ropes, and bins.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2026



The Plastic Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific and China account for a substantial share of the global plastic recycling market. Presence of many bottled water manufacturers makes the region the largest consumer of recycled plastic. However, the ban on import of scrap and waste plastics by China is impacting the market. The US is another major regional market for plastic recycling due to the large volumes of plastic waste being generated. In Europe, the recycled plastic market is driven by the rising use of plastic in packaging, automotive and construction industries and the adoption of regulations to restrict plastic pollution.



LDPE Segment to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026



Recycled LDPE is used in applications such as floorings, wall panels, furniture, bubble wraps for packaging and garbage cans. In the global LDPE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

B & B Plastics Recycling, Inc.

B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc.

Carbonlite, Inc.

Clear Path Recycling, LLC

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Envisison Plastics

Green-O-Tech India

Jayplas

Kuusakoski Oy

KW Plastics

MBA Polymers, Inc.

NAM Polymers Inc.

Norwich PlasticsÂ®

PARC Corporation

Plasgran Ltd.

Plastic Recycling Inc.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Seraphim Plastics LLC

Suez

UltrePET, LLC

United Plastic Recycling

Veolia Environnement S.A.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Causes Significant Disruption to Plastic Recycling

Collection Rate of Recyclable Plastic Decreases in 2020

Pandemic Set to Exacerbate Ocean Plastic Pollution Issue

Traditional Waste Management Practices Find Favor Amidst the

Crisis

COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends

Despite Challenges Presented by COVID-19, Plastic Recycling to

be Back in Business

An Introduction to Plastic Recycling

Plastic Recycling Methods

Plastic Recycling by Type

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Concerns and Awareness on Pollution Levels Fuel Growth for

Plastic Recycling Market

PET: The Major Category in Plastics Recycling Market

Packaging Emerges as a High Growth End-Use Segment

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth in Plastics Recycling

Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Plastic Production Volumes Contribute to Plastic

Waste, Drives Need for Recycling

EXHIBIT 2: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons

for the Years 2009 through 2021E

EXHIBIT 3: Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %):

2021E

EXHIBIT 4: Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2021E

EXHIBIT 5: Expanding World Population & Increase in Economic

and Industrial Activity Necessitates Plastic Waste: World

Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years

2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics

Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

EXHIBIT 6: Top Plastic Polluting Countries by Plastic Waste

Production (in Million Tons): 2020E

EXHIBIT 7: Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste

Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E

Growing Awareness about Energy Savings and Energy Recovery

Attributes to Support Plastics Recycling Efforts

Government Regulations & Efforts to Promote Use of Recycled

Plastic Products Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Share of Countries with Regulations

Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 20221E

EXHIBIT 9: Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by

Regulations: 2021E

As Packaging Industry Becomes the Largest Producer of Plastic

Waste, Recycling Becomes an Inevitable Option

EXHIBIT 10: Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 11: Recycled Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2021E

EXHIBIT 12: Growing Sales of Packaged Foods & Beverages

Contribute to Rise in Plastic Waste, Driving Need for

Recycling: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2015,

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 13: Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type:

Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume (2021E)

Automotive Industry: A Major Market for Recycled Plastics Faces

Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 14: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020E (In Million

Vehicles)

EXHIBIT 15: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 16: Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to

Spur Growth in Recycled Plastics Market: World Automobile

Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

Despite the COVID-19 Impact, Long-term Outlook for Plastic

Recycling in Construction Industry Remains Promising

EXHIBIT 17: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 18: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

2019, 2020 & 2021

Recycled Plastics Continue to Hold Significance for the Textile

Industry

With China Banning Imports of Scrap or Waste Plastics, Market

Confronts Tough Times

EXHIBIT 19: China?s Ban on Plastic Waste Imports Affects

Developed Countries: US Exports of Plastic Waste by Country

for H1 2017 Vs H1 2018

EXHIBIT 20: Top Exporters of Plastic Waste Globally: Export of

Plastic Waste and Scrap in Thousand Tons by Country for 2018

Advent of Innovative Systems Streamline Plastics Recycling Process

Ongoing Technological Advancements in Plastic Recycling Market:

A Brief Overview

Plastic Recycling Market Faces Stiff Challenge as Manufacturers

Incline Towards Virgin Plastics

Oil Prices Impact Plastic Recycling Market

EXHIBIT 21: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

Jan 2020-Apr2021

The Pandemic and Fall in Oil Prices Adversely Impacts Global

Plastic Recycling Industry in 2020

Complications of Recycling Plastic: A Brief Review

Difficulties in Raw Material Collection Affects Plastics

Recycling Market



