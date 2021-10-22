Inaugural Boulderthon® Challenges Runners and Delights Race Enthusiasts

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 2,000 participants, along with thousands of spectators, turned out in Boulder on October 10 for the first-ever Boulderthon ® marathon. The race, which organizers are working to make a fixture in the endurance running community, meandered through the city’s scenic foothills before finishing downtown on the Pearl Street Mall. Over 98 percent of Boulderthon’s participants finished the course, with runners from Colorado scooping up top placements in both the half and full races.



Running enthusiasts gathered along the course and packed the downtown finish line to watch as racers put their physical and mental strength to the test on the high-altitude course. The race roster included athletes of all levels, from novice half-marathoners competing for fun to elite runners looking to post qualifying times for the Boston Marathon.

Boulderthon Race Director Phil Dumontet was thrilled with the execution of the inaugural race, pointing to markers of success including early re-registration rates and percent of runners finishing the run.

“After being delayed for a year, we were all excited to finally hold the race, and I don’t think it could have gone any better – the course was challenging but picturesque, the turnout for both runners and spectators was great and we deployed our support resources in a way that gave people what they needed to finish,” said Dumontet. “We’ve received a lot of positive feedback and have already seen more than 20 percent of runners sign up for next year’s race which I take it as a good sign that they enjoyed the experience.”

Looking ahead to next year’s Boulderthon, Dumontet predicted a similar outcome. “Boulder is seen as a nexus of health and fitness, and I’ve always known it would be a great host city for a premier marathon. We’re excited to help this race grow over the next year and give more runners a chance to experience the joy of running in such a special place.”

Contestants from Colorado swept the winning spots in both the men’s and women’s divisions for the half and full marathon. The runners put up impressive times and inspired onlookers with their fortitude and skill, a reminder of why marathons have always captured the human imagination. The top finishers of the 2021 Boulderthon were as follows:

Marathon, Male:

Mike Binder of Erie, CO 2:53:23 Chris Gombeski of Denver, CO 2:53:44 Gryphon Ketterling of Broomfield, CO 2:54:37



Marathon, Female:

Taylor Redlin of Denver, CO 3:26:19 Natalia Crawford of Erie, CO 3:28:08 Taylor Rohan of Denver, CO 3:30:03



Half Marathon, Male

Joel Toppin of Westminster, CO 1:14:45 Tobias Bothwell of Boulder, CO 1:15:17 Bo Waggoner of Boulder, CO 1:16:19



Half Marathon, Female

Kathryn Harrison of Denver, CO 1:26:14 Anna Leer of Englewood, CO 1:28:16 Meghan Morgan of Boulder, CO 1:28:21



Congratulations to all the racers! To learn more about Boulderthon and to register for 2022, visit: https://www.boulderthon.org/ .