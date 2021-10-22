Pitcher Wins Gold Globee® for Sales Automation in the 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , the omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the Pitcher Super App a winner of a Gold Globee for Sales Automation in the 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards.



Pitcher’s Super App is the only mobile sales enablement solution that can effectively manage the entire sales journey, from content creation and coaching to account reviews and all facets of retail execution. Pitcher serves four target industries - manufacturing, life sciences, consumer goods, and financial services - and created its unified, end-to-end Super App after embedding with reps in each vertical to address the specific needs of their sales journey.

The coveted annual International Best in Business Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

“We are honored with this continued industry recognition and proud that our Super App is being named a winner by the Globee Awards,” says Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “We have dedicated the last decade to delivering an unparalleled solution for sales enablement, to drive customer engagement and boost sales through a single, easy-to-manage application. This Gold Globee further validates Pitcher’s commitment to our customers and we look forward to delivering ongoing value to our customers.”

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

For more information about how Pitcher Super App powers enterprise sales, visit the Pitcher website or schedule a demo .

About The Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Pitcher

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.

