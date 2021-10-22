Planet TV Studios' New Frontiers TV Series Airing on Fox Business Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 5-6PM ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, October 23, 2021, on Fox Business between 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET Planet TV Studios is releasing "New Frontiers in Business & Technology" and "New Frontiers in Medical Innovations."

Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company specializing in films, television, documentaries, commercials, and docudramas. This one-hour program will be divided into two parts.

Part 1: "New Frontiers in Business & Technology"

Jelurida Swiss Elide Fire USA ERG Materials and Aerospace Luxe Air Purification Systems PIVX

Part 2: New Frontiers in Medical Innovations

Cognitive FX El Paso Children's Hospital Kolvita Family Medical Group Providence Mission Hospital Microbe Formulas

These participants have proven to be leading innovators within their respective fields of specialty.

Planet TV Studios continues to expand its distribution beyond national cable TV and is currently also distributing and promoting their series to millions of people world-wide via their Roku channel, Amazon App, iTunes, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Tumblr, DailyMotion and much more.

For more information about Planet TV Studios call or email.

Website: www.planettvstudios.com

Email: info@planettvstudios.com

Christian Alain: 888-210-4292 x100

Chris Nicholas: nicholas@planettvstudios.com

Eric James: 888-310-4292 x107 or Eric@planettvstudios.com

Julie Ashton: 888-310-5292 x102 or Julie@planettvstudios.com

Related Images











Image 1: Planet TV Studios









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment