Invest Alberta Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Invest Alberta, a Crown corporation dedicated to attracting investment and supporting trade, is pleased to announce Rick Christiaanse as its next Chief Executive Officer effective October 25, 2021.

Rick is a seasoned senior executive in the corporate, public, and not-for-profit sectors and brings decades of senior business leadership experience driving growth and completing multi-million-dollar investments globally. He offers a breadth of knowledge extending from the high-tech ecosystem for both start-ups and billion-dollar enterprises to working hand-in-glove with governments and not-for-profit organizations. A highly effective commercial tactician, Rick is adept at driving brand equity, operational results, and shareholder value in competitive markets.

“We are delighted to find someone with Rick’s investment and business experience. His understanding of international business and competitive markets, matched with his experience on the global stage will serve Alberta and Invest Alberta’s clients well. We’re confident he’s the ideal fit to lead the organization to help attract investment and jobs to the province.”

- R. Scott Hutcheson, Invest Alberta Board Chair



“Invest Alberta is critical to Alberta’s economic recovery. Rick’s experience in diverse industry sectors means he understands the importance of diversification and showcasing what Alberta has to offer. Rick’s leadership will help Invest Alberta position Alberta as an investment location of choice for global investors, increase investor confidence and build even more international networks for Alberta businesses.”

- Hon. Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation



The Board of Directors hired an independent executive search firm to run a competitive search process over several months.

Rick Christiaanse Biography:

Rick has solid global business experience, having served as Chief Operating Officer of Skidmore Group (Canada, U.S. & Australia), General Manager of Glentel Inc. (Canada, Australia, and the Philippines), Vice President of Channel Marketing for Shift Networks, Senior Director- Sales and Marketing for TELUS/TELUS International (Canada and South Korea) and Executive Vice President of Sport BC.

His work includes coaching leaders and business owners through the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s Leaders of Tomorrow and Trade Accelerator Programs.

Rick’s engagements at the Board level with not-for-profits and corporate companies have been focused on complex transformation and corporate governance. He has served as Chairman of the Broadway Benevolent Association, Chair of the Translink Governance Committee, and Vice-Chairman of Vancity’s Nominations and Election Committee.

About Invest Alberta:

Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With offices in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

For more information, visit: https://investalberta.ca/

Media Contact:

communications@investalberta.ca