ATL (a PSI Company) Awarded $75 Million CDC NIOSH BPA to Provide Scientific, Professional and Engineering Support Services

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technologies and Laboratories (ATL) International, Inc., a PSI company, a government services consulting firm specializing in occupational safety and health, announced it has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide scientific, engineering, technical, and related programmatic support to all National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) divisions, laboratories, and offices. The single-award BPA includes a one-year base with four one-year options for a total value of approximately $75 million.



Under the BPA, ATL will provide function-based support in the following program areas: (1) engineering and scientific support; (2) technician support; and (3) medical services and human test subjects. The scope of work includes disciplines from all engineering categories and function-based support including, but not limited to, the following: Administrative and Clerical Support Services, Biomechanical Analysis and Consulting, Occupational Exposure Assessment, Research Support Services, Scientific Advisor, Technical Advisory Services, and World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) Services.

"ATL has been supporting NIOSH for approximately 20 years and is extremely honored to continue its support of their crucial mission to generate new knowledge critical to the health and safety of American workers,” said ATL COO Bill Niemeyer. "This award marks another critical milestone as we look forward to leveraging our expertise in industrial hygiene, toxicology, and research to help advance the vital missions of our clients and the citizens they serve.”

ATL was acquired in 2019 by Planned Systems International (PSI). PSI is a certified IT provider specializing in Federal Health IT, with staff servicing the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Agriculture. ATL operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of PSI.



About ATL International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, ATL offers its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in radiological protection, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices throughout the United States, as well as a presence at multiple client sites across the country.

For more information on ATL, visit http://www.atlintl.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.