Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips Give Consumers What They Want: Less Sugar

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips is the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips contain no added sugar.

“Our chips are sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S. “Plantains are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Consumers are also seeking food and snacks with simple ingredients that don’t need a scientific dictionary to understand.

“We primarily stuck with three basic ingredients,” Paulose said. “We make our chips with green plantains, Canola oil, and salt.”

Progressive Grocer reported that American grocery shoppers are “prioritizing health and safety more than ever before.”

“The pandemic forced people to concentrate on their health. As a result, we know more consumers today are scanning the ingredients in the food they buy,” Paulose said. “They are cutting back on sugars and opting for healthier snack alternatives.”

Paulose said the main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Healthline.com called plantains a “hidden superfood.”

“Plantains are a good source of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that may boost your immune system,” Paulose said, adding that they also are a rich source of vitamins A, B-6, and magnesium, and potassium.

Although consumers are health conscious and price-sensitive when they are buying snacks, the taste may be the deciding factor.

“Our chips come in delightful flavors, such as a Chili Garlic and Sour Cream and Onion,” he added. “For traditionalists, Mr. Favourite comes in a pure plantain flavor, as well.”

Paulose called Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips the perfect snack for COVID-19 consumers.

“These consumers want to eat healthy, great-tasting snacks,” he said. “Our chips meet those standards easily.”

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

Attachments