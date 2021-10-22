Fired Air Heaters Market Size ($692.24Mn by 2028) Led by Direct Fired Air Heaters (5% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new research study on the Fired Air Heaters Market Size and Forecast to 2028 by Type (Direct Fired Air Heater and Indirect Fired Air Heater) and End User (Manufacturing, Chemicals, Mining, Construction, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Others) with Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis available at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00007956



Fired Air Heaters Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Allmand Bros., Inc. (Briggs & Stratton); Exotherm Corporation; Pirobloc, S.A.; Hastings HVAC; Wacker Neuson SE; Zeeco, Inc.; Stelter & Brinck, Ltd.; and Therm Dynamics are among the key players that were profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global fired air heaters market and its ecosystem.

In 2018, Allmand Bros. Inc.—an 80-year-old producer of high-performance portable job site equipment and a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation—expanded its current facility in Holdrege, NE, to boost manufacturing capacity and speed-to-market with new technologies. Allmand will be able to fulfill the rising demand for its products across all sectors, including oil and gas, construction, and infrastructure, by extending its current facilities' footprint, capabilities, and efficiency. With origins in the challenging oil and gas business, Allmand has expanded its premium worksite product portfolio to cover construction and mining markets. Allmand is presently experiencing record levels of business as a result of this diversification.

A fired air heater is a type of heat generator that generates heat by combusting oil, gas or a combination of the two. These fired air heaters are also referred to as process heaters, furnaces, or process furnaces. These heaters are employed in industries for steam generation and petroleum refining. In the hydrocarbon and chemical processing industries such as refineries, gas plants, petrochemicals, chemicals & synthetics, olefins, ammonia, and fertilizer factories, fired air heaters are employed. There are two types of fired air heaters – indirect fired air heaters and direct fired air heaters. Direct fired heaters are similar to a gas barbecue grill or a gas stovetop; however, instead of using propane or natural gas to heat the air, they use air that is forced directly through the flame. In the industrial sector, direct fired air heating systems are used. On the other hand, indirect fired heaters are similar to residential oil or gas-burning furnaces with chimneys and propane or natural gas heating units, with the flame enclosed in a burn chamber that heats a heat exchanger. The air is heated as cold air flows over and around the heat exchanger.

The rise in demand for heating equipment for industrial applications in emerging countries is a major driving force for the fired air heaters market. The need for fired air heaters is driven by increased energy demand from companies in rising economies like China, India, Japan, and Brazil. Furthermore, due to short start time, high efficiency, and reliability, the demand for fired air heaters in manufacturing, power generation, and processing has increased. In addition, increased investment in power generation capacity is another driving factor for fired air heaters. Due to decades of developments in product production technology, the need for fired air heaters continues to expand significantly.

In Europe, the demand for technologically innovative and compact heating solutions is expected to be driven by the region's rapidly rebounding construction activities. Furthermore, increased awareness about the benefits of using such products is projected to drive the market. Moreover, government incentives for energy-saving solutions and required government regulations in the industrial sectors are expected to support market growth. Market expansion in this region is expected to be fueled by rapid industrialization and intensive R&D for the development of environmentally friendly solutions.

Boilers, heat pumps, and furnaces are industrial heating equipment used in chemical, food, construction, mining, and other industries to carry out production processes. A boiler is a closed vessel in which water or another liquid is heated and steam is formed, subsequently used to drive machines when dispensed under high pressure. Furthermore, a heat pump is a device that transfers heat to warm or cool areas. Moreover, furnaces are essential components of a central heating system. In amine and glycol reboilers, the corrosive hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide gases must be removed from hydrocarbon steam before the respective fuels may be stored or introduced into the pipeline in natural gas and crude oil refining. Similar to natural gas steam, glycol is used to remove water from natural gas before distribution. Because of its cheap maintenance and simplicity, this type of heater is used in natural gas, crude oil, and processing sectors. In the chemical process sector, fired heaters are commonly used to heat process fluids and generate steam. In most cases, fired heaters consume the most energy in the process industry. A box-type heater with vertical tubes is utilized to heat a hydrocarbon fluid for this investigation.

Fired Air Heaters Market: End User Overview

The fired air heater market, by end-user, is categorized into manufacturing, chemical, mining, construction, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, food, and others. The chemical segment dominates the market and hold the largest market share in 2020; however, is expected to lose its market share to construction industry during the forecast period.

