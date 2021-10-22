79 Percent of Adult Women Trust Dietary Supplements

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventy-nine percent of adult women in the U.S. take dietary supplements.

The 2020 Council for Responsible Nutrition Survey on Dietary Supplements again shows that American women and men trust dietary supplements.

“We know women seek out dietary supplements that will help them live healthier lives even more than their male counterparts,” said Steven Robinson, CEO and co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom. “American female adults will soon have three new innovative dietary supplements that women developed for women.”

Robinson’s co-founder, Jane Culbertson created SIREN Living products along with her daughter, Rebecca Culbertson, because they knew women needed all-natural products to support women of all ages.

Culbertson said SIREN Living likes to say women created the dietary supplements for women.

SIREN Living dietary supplements that will soon be available in the U.S. include:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, which is a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement that balances hormone levels, provides natural hormone support, and helps reduce fatigue.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to firmer, more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement aids stronger, glossier hair, and longer, more enviable nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement boosts your body’s natural ability to tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while SIREN: Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

”Since the launch of SIREN Living Vitality & Wellness in 2017, women in the United Kingdom have made it a resounding success, which is why we believe American women will find our supplements beneficial, as well,” she added.

“SIREN: Vitality & Wellness improves a woman’s overall general health, and helps them to cope with monthly periods and menopause,” Culbertson said, adding that the supplement stimulates a healthy sexual appetite

JDS Wholesale Ltd. also plans to introduce to American consumers its Man Plus product line, which includes Man Plus Health and Vitality, Man Plus Summer Skin Plus, and Man Plus Hair, Skin & Nails.

For more information about SIREN Living products, visit www.siren-living.com. A website for MAN Plus products will be live soon.

