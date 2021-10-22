Hubbell Incorporated Declares 7% Dividend Increase

Shelton, CT, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a 7% increase in the common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $3.92 per share, or $0.98 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.





Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475)882-4000