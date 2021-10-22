McWilliams|Ballard Publishes Its Fifth Volume of Live Well

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard, the leader in new development sales and marketing since 1996, is thrilled to announce its fifth publication of the Live Well magazine. From luxury condominiums and designer townhomes to custom single-family homes, Live Well highlights our vast portfolio of new communities and serves as a guide to the best new real estate throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area.

With distribution to over 30,000 top brokers, clients, prospective buyers, and as highlighted in the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, Live Well, as a lead generator, has been responsible for over 100 sales since its first publication in 2016. For more information on our portfolio or to receive your personal copy, visit https://mcwb.com/live-well-guide.

“Since our first issue over five years ago, Live Well has served as a carefully curated real estate guide that cuts through the crowded marketplace for future homebuyers as well as the broker community,” says Derek Friday, Director of Marketing.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 25-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

