Arcade1Up and Miami Dolphins Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Tastemakers LLC’s Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announced today a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, designed to elevate the in-game experience at Hard Rock Stadium. As part of this unique agreement, fans will have the opportunity to experience the Arcade1Up Game Lounge, a retro arcade experience, known to be the first of its kind in an NFL stadium.

"We believe in innovation and creating custom experiences for our fans, two areas that are core tenets of Arcade1Up’s strategy,” said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. “Arcade1Up’s move to Miami and this partnership will provide an amazing opportunity for a new generation of our fans throughout South Florida to engage in retro gaming and unique arcade content."

"Arcade1Up and the Miami Dolphins have a shared passion to offer the best entertainment experience for their fan base, on and around the field at the stadium," said Scott Bachrach, Founder and CEO of Tastemaker’s Arcade1Up. "As a partner of the Miami Dolphins, we are thrilled to be able to bring the arcade gaming experience to every fan and attendee in the Hard Rock Stadium."

“The Miami Dolphins inspire passion and pride, bringing fans together to root for our city every week,” said Bachir Zeroual, Chief Marketing Officer of Tastemaker’s Arcade1Up. “Arcade1Up is happy to now be a Miami-based company and bring the same passionate gameplay and Miami-pride into the homes of the city’s diverse culture of families, friends and passionate fans with our at-home entertainment retro arcade machines.”

Since the company launched three years ago, Arcade1Up has recently relocated its headquarters to Miami from New York City, has grown from 8 to 80+ employees, and has sold more than two million arcade and pinball machines to home gamers and families across the country. The partnership with the Miami Dolphins is part of Arcade1Up’s global growth strategy and an important step for the company to share with fans multiple opportunities to bring the arcade and gaming entertainment experience home.

Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include: Street Fighters, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong, PAC-MAN, NBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. The latest from Arcade1Up is the Infinity Game Table, a high-fidelity touchscreen table preloaded with digital versions of family game night essentials like Scrabble, Monopoly, Chutes & Ladders, Sorry, and more.



About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

