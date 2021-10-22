Werner Collaborates With Daimler Trucks North America to Maximize Driver Uptime

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces the integration of the application programming interface (API) used by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) into its fleet management platform. The move is anticipated to significantly increase uptime for Werner’s professional drivers and improve efficiencies for its event resolution team while improving repair velocity at DTNA dealerships. This integration is another step forward in Werner's innovation strategy.



“Werner Enterprises is very excited to be working with DTNA, helping create a cloud-based maintenance system that will greatly reduce the manual inputs and phone calls to dealers,” said Director of Equipment Purchasing Tony Wahl. “With these new systems in place, Werner will have a better gauge of visibility of a tractor and its repairs, faster decision making and a cleaner flow of data pertaining to tractor repairs.”

The goal of this integration is to help provide better predictive and scheduled maintenance for Werner's fleet and maximize uptime. The integration with DTNA’s API launched in September 2021 and was built to follow the industry standard of the Technology Maintenance Council. Werner will continue to focus on direct API integrations, gaining efficiencies and increasing driver uptime through their innovation arm, Werner EDGE.

“How well we deliver uptime for our fleets and drivers is what makes the difference between a one-time customer and a life-long customer,” said DTNA's Director of Customer Experience Erick Nelson. “The best way to keep our customers’ trucks on the road is to prevent unplanned downtime. But when the unexpected does occur, we want to ensure that the service process and communication are as fast and as efficient as possible. We’re excited to make this robust API solution available to all of our customers.”

The API integration enables Werner’s team to address repair events in an average of two calls compared to a previous average of 12 calls per event. This will result in a ten-minute reduction in time per event call. The integration also reduces associated data entry. In addition, streamlined service operations offer an improved repair velocity, allowing Werner’s professional drivers to get back on the road faster with a reduced dwell time of 30 percent on average.

“Continuously improving our productivity and efficiency is imperative to our organization and the industry,” said Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. “So, we’re collaborating with other industry experts and looking at effective APIs to help achieve those goals. In turn, these APIs help support faster cloud adoption across the organization and allows us to invest in building proprietary technology that benefits our drivers, shippers, carriers and associates.”

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal, and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.

