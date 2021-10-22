Sono Motors Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (parent company to “Sono Motors GmbH”, “Sono Motors” or the “Company”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for an initial public offering (IPO) for its common shares. The amount of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Sono Motors intends to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “SEV”.



The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Berenberg is acting as global coordinator for the proposed offering. Craig-Hallum will act as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Berenberg Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Investment Banking, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 53rd Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by telephone at +1 646 949 9000, or by email at prospectusrequests@berenberg-us.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 134 under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT SONO MOTORS



Sono Motors is on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every vehicle solar. Its disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility.

Sono Motors is developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle (SEV) for the masses, the Sion. Empowered by a strong community, Sono Motors has amassed more than 14,000 reservations with advance payments for the Sion. These vehicles will be produced through contract manufacturing with customer deliveries expected to begin in the first half of 2023.

The unmatched solar technology is also being licensed to other manufacturers for application in vehicles such as buses, trailers, trucks, camper vans, trains and boats.

Learn more about the company and products at www.sonomotors.com.

UK FINANCIAL PROMOTION LEGEND

In the United Kingdom, this press release is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). This press release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

EEA LEGEND

In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area, this press release is only directed at any person or entity that is a qualified investor as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (all such persons together being referred to as “Qualified Investors”) and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Qualified Investors. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Qualified Investors and will be engaged in only with Qualified Investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. In particular, the Company may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering in the time frame that it currently expects or at all, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the Company’s business, or unfavorable or regulatory developments. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.