Novavax, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​﻿LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Novavax, Inc. (“Novavax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On October 19, 2021, Politico published an article entitled “’They rushed the process’: Vaccine maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign.” The Politico article reported, in relevant part, that Novavax “faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators’ quality standards” with respect to Covid-19 vaccination. The Politico article cited anonymous sources as stating that Novavax’s “issues are more concerning than previously understood” and that the Company could take until the end of 2022 to resolve its manufacturing issues and win regulatory authorizations and approvals.

On this news, Novavax’s stock price fell $23.69 per share, or 14.76%, to close at $136.86 per share on October 20, 2021.

