Aviator Zone Academy Named Best in the Region Flight School by National Association

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviator Zone Academy has been recognized for its excellence in flight training by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world's largest aviation association. The flight school has been awarded the title of 2021-22 Best Flight School in the Southern Region and is the only flight school in the Southern Region to earn this recognition.

The Flight Training Experience Survey was created to highlight the best flight training the industry has to offer. "Finding the right balance between professional service and a personal touch can be a challenge for any business," said Chris Moser, You Can Fly's Senior Director of Flight Training Education. "This year's results showed that these flight training providers are not only striking the balance, but they are knocking it out of the park. The terms 'family' and 'high-quality instruction' were a big theme this year. You can't ask for more than that!"

"Our focus is training, safety, and customer satisfaction," said Felipe Santiago, Director of Operations. "With these three key pillars in mind, we continue to create great pilots, even during these special COVID times."

The 2021-22 awards were drawn from flight students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their flight training experience this past summer through an AOPA online customer satisfaction survey. The process yielded an evaluation of 749 different flight schools and 1,740 individual flight instructors. Learn more: www.aopa.org/FTawards

Information about flight training with Aviator Zone Academy is available at www.aviator.zone. Their office is located at the Miami Executive Airport, 14150 SW 129 ST, Miami, FL, 33186.

