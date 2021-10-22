Context Therapeutics® Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-allotment Option

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $28.75 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The shares sold in the offering include the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock, in addition to the 5,000,000 shares of common stock which the underwriter initially agreed to purchase.



ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256572) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 19, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. The Company’s robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian and endometrial cancer, as well as two Phase 0 biomarker pharmacodynamic trials in breast cancer. ONA-XR is a novel small molecule under development as a complete antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women’s cancers. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the design, timing, scope and results of our clinical trials, (ii) anticipated timing of disclosure of results of our clinical trials, (iii) the potential benefits of the product candidates, (iv) the likelihood data will support future development, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

