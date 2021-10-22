Sell My House Fast Company Expands Operations to Los Angeles

Ontario, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Chance Investment Group, a company based in Ontario, CA, is happy to announce that they have expanded their operations to Los Angeles. They are now ready to help people in Los Angeles and surrounding areas who want to sell their property as quickly as possible and for cash. It is important to note that there’s no need to wait for a bank approval because they are paying in cash.

Ray Foster, CEO of 2nd Chance Investment Group, says, “We buy houses California homeowners want to sell quickly for whatever reason. We have just expanded our operations to include Los Angeles so that owners of houses in Los Angeles and neighboring areas may now have an opportunity to sell their house quickly and as-is. There is no longer any need to go through the hassle of selling your home through the traditional way of selling it through a real estate company. And because we buy a house as-is, there would be no need to worry about cleaning and/or repairs.”

There are a number of difficult circumstances where homeowners would want to sell their property. These include the fact that: the homeowner is about to lose the house to the bank and wants to avoid foreclosure; the homeowner has a bad rental with lousy tenants; there is a tax lien against the house; the house is vacant and the homeowner is tired of paying high property taxes; the homeowner has received a bad inheritance and doesn’t wish to keep it; there are code violations against the property; the homeowner wants to sell without waiting for several months for the house to sell; the homeowner is getting divorced and wants to sell fast.

Selling a house to 2nd Chance Investment Group only requires three simple and easy steps. First, the homeowner can fill out an online form on their website or call them on the phone to provide the details about the property. They will schedule a face to face meeting with the homeowner within 24 hours of receiving the information. Second, they will provide a fair offer for the home and if the owner accepts the proposal, they will start the buying process. There will be no long waiting time because there is no need to wait for a bank approval. After the deal has been closed and all the paperwork have been done, they will pay the seller in cash. Those who are interested in learning more about the company can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/homebuyerca/.

Previous clients have mostly positive things to say about 2nd Chance Investment Group. For instance, Candy L. gave them a five star rating and said, “I have to say that Ray went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable to make sure that we knew everything we were getting into and very specific about everything. He made sure we understood everything. I will recommend him to everybody I know as I already have recommended him and his company to people that I know. What a great experience Ray is a blessing to do business with.”

In another recent review, Jilly B. also gave them five stars and said, “I highly recommend Ray Foster and the team at 2nd Chance Investment Group. They were efficient, professional, & knowledgeable through out the whole process. Furthermore, they were accommodating and made a stressful situation very endurable. They are the opposite of the high-pressure, greedy others that I came across in the sale of my home. The contract was simple and straightforward. Ray and his group were always available directly and immediately for any questions/concerns. I am happy and satisfied to have done business with this group. I think if you do too, then you will not be disappointed.”

Founded in 2015, 2nd Chance Investment Group is made up of several motivated investors who are focused on helping people who need to sell their houses quickly. They pride themselves in offering excellent customer service and in making the buying process simple and fast. They are based in the Inland Empire of Southern California and they purchase properties in Riverside and throughout California.

https://youtu.be/k2griIJav7s

Those who are looking for a sell my house fast Los Angeles company can check out the 2nd Chance Investment Group website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open 24 hours a day from Monday to Saturday, and from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sundays.

###

For more information about 2nd Chance Investment Group, contact the company here:



2nd Chance Investment Group

Ray Foster

(866) 593 7012

info@homebuyerca.com

2nd Chance Investment Group LLC.

4295 E Jurupa St Unit 209

Ontario, CA 91761