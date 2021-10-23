Baby Floki Up Prepares for a PancakeSwap Listing on Q4 of 2021

Birmingham, UK, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Baby Floki Up (BFU), a new and exciting crypto project, is gearing up for a Q4 2021 launch. BFU is a dogecoin-based crypto token project from the $FLOKI stable. The project is finalizing plans for its Listing on PancakeSwap. But before that, it'll hold a presale on Pinksale finance.

Baby Floki Up's features

Four key features define the BFU token ecosystem. These include a buyback mechanism, a reward system, marketing development and a sustainable business structure.

Buyback Mechanism

BFU is a hyper-deflationary token. It has an auto-buyback option built into its contract. Moreover, the system levies a 6% tax for automatically buying and then burning the tokens. This way, the token's value will increase, providing richness to its holders.

Reward System

BFU's reward mechanism will allow you to grow your holding without a sweat. The platform charges a 2% tax for automatically rewarding BFU lovers in $BFU.

Marketing Development

BFU sets aside 4% of the taxes for marketing purposes. These funds will help it to spread wealth globally.

Sustainable Business Structure

BFU is big on sustainability. It, therefore, sets aside 2% of the taxes for that course. The BFU team is the custodian of these funds and is responsible for delivering this promise.

BFU Tokenomics

The Baby Floki Up project has a fixed supply of one quadrillion tokens. It will trade under the BFU ticker. Additionally, it is a Binance Smart Chain token.

The project commits to sustainably building communities. It has therefore carefully arranged all its token metrics. It allocates BFU as follows: Presale - 50% (500,000,000,000,000 BFU), Pinksale fee - 20% (20,000,000,000,000 BFU), Airdrop and Reward -3.5% (35,000,000,000,000 BFU), Additional liquidity - 37.5% (375,000,000,000,000), Marketing - 5% (50,000,000,000,000), Team - 2% (20,000,000,000,000)

BFU Presale

BFU will hold a presale of its token before the final listing. It's holding a whitelist competition in preparation for its presale. The competition will end on the 26th of October. You can enter the contest through this link.

Successful contestants have the chance to join the Whitelist Round on presale. The presale will be on Pinksale.finance at a date BFU will confirm.

The presale will take half of the project's total supply of a quadrillion tokens. It also has a hard cap of 400 BNB limits you to a maximum of 1.5 BNB. During the presale and listing rounds, 1BNB will exchange for 1,250, 000,000,000 $BFU. And BFU is targeting to raise $188,000 from the presale.

About BFU and its Partners

A member of the DOGE family, BFU describes itself as $FLOKI's little brother. It's big on community and looks to spread the richness gospel.

To reach its goals, the project is partnering with other reputable players in the crypto industry. To begin with, it runs on the BSC blockchain. Again it'll hold its presale on Pinksale and list on PancakeSwap. Solidproof has provided it with contract audit services. Other partners are Coinhunt, CoinMarketCap, and CoinGecko.

You can get more information on BFU from its social media sites: Telegram, Twitter, Reddit, and Discord.

https://babyflokiup.finance



