Sydney, Australia, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LickYourPhone Media, Australia’s leading hospitality marketing agency, has been quickly making a name for themselves in the digital marketing world and across social media. A full-service agency, LickYourPhone provides all of your marketing needs under one roof.



Leading Social Media Marketing Agency LickYourPhone Dominates Hospitality Social Media Scene

If you’ve ever stopped mid-scroll when you came across a juicy burger or some kind of dessert plated like a work of art and caught yourself drooling? Well, chances are these posts are the work of the LickYourPhone team.

From what started as a passion project for recommending restaurants for people to enjoy, has now developed into one of the best social media agencies in Australia with a cult of millions of hungry followers across two social media platforms, who look to founder Rita Agoulian for recommendations on where and what to eat in Sydney. With an unwavering hunger for good eats and success, making the commitment early on in her social media career to learn all that she could from the best in the business was an easy decision for Rita. “I just knew in my heart LickYourPhone could become so much more, I wanted to turn my passion into a successful business” she says.

Having personally worked and built relationships with the teams at Insider, LadBible and UniLad - just to name a few, Rita has worked alongside and been trained by some of the best in the industry. Some of her key achievements including a 100% strike rate in creating viral campaigns, Rita and LickYourPhone Media are single-handedly paving the way for the future of social media in the hospitality sector.

With a captive follower-base of over 2 million users on their social media platforms, LickYourPhone Media are masters of social media marketing, particularly for the hospitality industry. “Social Media is our bread & butter!” says Rita, “And our passionate team are masters in creating viral word of mouth referrals through effective social media campaigns.”

LickYourPhone have proven themselves to be the go-to agency following their successes with big name brands such as Coca Cola, Cadbury, Krispy Kreme, Ben & Jerry's and McDonald's - and we're confident they can do the same for your business. “We’ve spent years building trust with millions of people, guiding them towards unique and memorable food experiences which allowed us to understand how the Instagram algorithm works and become masters in social media marketing,” says Rita. “We’re now able to apply our knowledge and skills for the other side of the coin by helping & managing hospitality brands with their social media”

LickYourPhone’s passionate team will work alongside you to connect your brand with hungry customers, executing bespoke social media marketing strategies specific to your business’ needs. Hand-picked for their skills and experience, the team are equipped with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to all things social and digital media marketing, content creation, influencer marketing and videography. The secret ingredient to their success is their 3-Step recipe to generate results.

So, what are you waiting for? Hungry for more? Check out LickYourPhone’s socials for see hidden gems and restaurant recommendations! And for all the hungry hospitality business owners out there, LickYourPhone Media is the agency to ensure your business stays top of mind and tip of tongue!





