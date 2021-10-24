Looking Glass Labs Engages Meadowbank Strategic Partners to Provide Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LG Labs” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has recently engaged Calgary-based Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc. ("Meadowbank") to provide investor relations, capital markets and corporate development advisory services for an initial term of six months, pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement entered into between the Company and Meadowbank. Meadowbank is being paid a minimum cash fee of $6,000 plus GST per month for its services.



Additionally, the Company previously issued an affiliate of Meadowbank 200,000 options, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option entitles the affiliate of Meadowbank to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the award date. The options vest in three equal tranches, every six months, beginning six months from the award date. Meadowbank and its affiliates are unrelated and unaffiliated entities of the Company.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a digital agency specializing in non-fungible token (“NFT”) architecture, immersive extended reality (“XR”) metaverse design and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa (“HoK”), is a digital studio at the forefront of technologies in the blockchain, NFT and XR metaverse sectors. HoK designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments.

