VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non-audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY 2021

English Lithuanian

The Group Revenue stood at 99 364 thousand EUR during September of 2020 – August of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 73 324 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2020 – August of 2021 was 322 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 668 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2019– August of 2020 was 5 030 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 7 254 thousand EUR.

The Group Revenue stood at 27 851 thousand EUR during IV quarter June – August of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 22 346 thousand EUR.

Net loss of the Group during June – August of 2021 was 1 681 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was negative and stood at -238 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2020 was 3 310 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 3 457 thousand EUR.

Additional information:

Head of Finance

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment