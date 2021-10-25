Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2021

Hexagon Composites ASA’s third quarter results 2021 will be released on 4 November 2021, 07:00 CET.
Jon Erik Engeset (CEO) and David Bandele (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET. The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon’s location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level.
As Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in Norway, we welcome those that want to attend the presentation in person.
The presentation will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20211104_16.
A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.com.
For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.
Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn