Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2021

Hexagon Composites ASA’s third quarter results 2021 will be released on 4 November 2021, 07:00 CET.

Jon Erik Engeset (CEO) and David Bandele (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET. The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon’s location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level.

As Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in Norway, we welcome those that want to attend the presentation in person.

The presentation will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20211104_16 .



A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.com.



For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

