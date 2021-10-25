BOTS, Inc. Opens President Trump Coin $Pres to Ownership on the Binance Smart Chain and Trading on the Popular Decentralized Exchange, Pancakeswap

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿via NewMediaWire – BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and warranties announced today that the Company invites all holders of $PRES – the world's first commemorative presidential coin minted on a blockchain - to swap out their Omni protocol based $PRES for Binance Smart Chain based coins that allow holders to trade PRES on Pancakeswap, a popular decentralized exchange.

Current owners of $PRES on the Omni and potential crypto traders may find information about President Trump (COIN: PRES) on the Binance Smart Chain Explorer here:

https://bscscan.com/token/0x19b8213b09b76f4bf01464559f7b915669065f22#balances

The historically commemorative $PRES coin was first listed on CoinMarketCap before the 2016 elections. It showed a significant upside trend leading up to Trump's win in the 2016 elections, while President Clinton (COIN: HILL) fell sharply leading up to her defeat.

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/president-trump/

Those who wish to swap out their Omni $PRES for Binance, $PRES, should contact info@bots.bz for further instructions.

President Donald J. Trump's declaration on Wednesday evening that he would start a "media powerhouse" along with hints that he will run in 2024 brought renewed interest in $PRES. On Trump's flagship operation known as Truth Social, a Twitter-like social network, his statement declared that it would "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." Trump has managed to gain access to hundreds of millions of dollars to launch a social media company through a SPAC bearing the symbol DWAC.

New York Times article "Trump Takes Advantage of Wall Street Fad to Bankroll New Venture" described the deal. Special purpose acquisition companies are the reverse of initial public offerings. Sometimes called blank-check companies, SPACs go public first and raise money from investors with the goal of finding a private company to merge with. Those investors have no clue about what that merger partner will turn out to be and are certainly surprised to find a Trump deal as this is his first venture into the public arena, having kept his vast real estate empire private throughout his life.

This led some of the prominent investors in a SPAC named Digital World Acquisition — including the hedge funds D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital — to the surprising realization that they were financially backing Mr. Trump's latest Company.

Mr. Trump's new Company, Trump Media and Technology Group — incorporated in Delaware in February with little fanfare and with no revenue or tested business plan — reached a deal to merge with Digital World on Wednesday.

Digital World, which was set up shortly after Mr. Trump lost the 2020 electoral vote, only last month raised nearly $300 million, largely from big investors. Assuming the merger is consummated, that money will soon be bankrolling the Trump media venture, which plans early next year to offer a Twitter-like social media app.

Shares of the newly merged Company soared on Thursday, rising more than 300 percent to close at $45.50 a share and partly reflecting expectations that the former president's media company could be very profitable. Some Republican groups immediately sought to use the announcement of the social media site for fund-raising purposes. The Republican National Committee, for instance, sent a "BREAKING NEWS" email on Thursday asking supporters if they would join the site.

The hedge funds that invested in Digital World appear to have profited at least on paper, given the stock's steep rise on Thursday and continued upward soaring prices on Friday. The stock climbed so fast that it underwent several halts to cool off what appeared to be unsustainable surges in price per share on Friday.

Bots' incubator company, Tipestry.com, recently launched a section for groups which now includes: https://tipestry.com/group/MAGA-Mania where $PRES can be tipped between users that post content.

Liquidity of $PRES and its price can be added and tracked here:

https://charts.bogged.finance/0x19b8213B09B76f4BF01464559F7b915669065f22

Bots, Inc. owns a 6% interest in Tipestry.com and is the majority owner and successive founder of the commemorative coin President Trump (COIN: PRES) and will retire the portions of the Omni version of PRES as owners convert to the Binance version so that the total ownership never exceeds the original 57,968,072,167 minted in President Trump coinage.

PRES will also be tradeable on Bots' upcoming decentralized exchange, Kosher Swap.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information please dial **BTZI (**2894) from your mobile phone (service in beta- available on ATT and Verizon networks only)

Visit BTZI on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI on Twitter @Bots_bz

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

info@bots.bz