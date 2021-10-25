The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|447,560
|291.63
|130,522,711
|18 October 2021
|40,000
|317.64
|12,705,628
|19 October 2021
|40,000
|319.66
|12,786,468
|20 October 2021
|40,000
|316.58
|12,663,236
|21 October 2021
|40,000
|318.86
|12,754,368
|22 October 2021
|40,000
|322.71
|12,908,264
|Accumulated under the programme
|647,560
|300.11
|194,340,675
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,239,633 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.46% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
