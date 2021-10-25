DUCK CREEK ANNOUNCES NEW COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH TIREA FOCUSED ON THE SPECIALTY MARKET

Madrid, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading SaaS provider to the general insurance industry, and TIREA, Information Technologies and Communication Networks for Insurance Entities, have recently signed a collaboration agreement aimed at facilitating the integration of Duck Creek solutions in the Spanish market thanks to TIREA's extensive know-how and as the official provider and promoter of the platform for the management of sectorial agreements in the insurance industry.

TIREA is the organization in charge of offering value-added IT services to insurers and to UNESPA, the association for insurance companies operating in the Spanish market. This alliance and the sum of forces between both entities will bring competitive advantages for organizations such as being able to design, test, and deploy a new product sooner, among other benefits.

This first agreement between Duck Creek Technologies and TIREA will focus on different lines of business and the SGR protocol that covers 85% of the market and reached 7,521 million in premiums in 2019. This protocol’s collaboration will also facilitate integration with other protocols from different areas, whether it’s claims (CICOS, SDP) or policy (FIVA, SINCO, SENDA) since they share the same technological platform.

“With this agreement, Duck Creek Technologies reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish market within the framework of its European business, a fundamental piece of the company's global growth strategy. We are convinced this collaboration will be the first of many and will also strengthen our business proposal in Spain,” said Douglas Rudd, European Partner Go-to-Market Leader at Duck Creek Technologies.

Carlos Sanchez, Chief Operations Manager of TIREA, assures that "the collaboration agreement with Duck Creek is part of our role as a "facilitator" partner of the insurance sector and support to the sector's operational processes, ensuring neutrality in access, operability and quality of these services and their operational efficiency".

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

