Calibre Scientific Acquires Carl Stuart Group, an Irish Distributor of Laboratory and Analytical Consumables and Equipment

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Carl Stuart Group, a laboratory and analytical consumables and equipment distributor with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Carl Stuart Group’s addition further enhances Calibre Scientific’s presence in Ireland and the United Kingdom.



Carl Stuart Group is a premier distributor of products focused on instrumentation, equipment, consumables, and a critical provider of services across the chromatography, environmental, research lab, and life science verticals. The Company’s diverse customer base consists of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device markets; university research; government entities; and other industrial end customers. Carl Stuart Group’s product offering, and exceptional after-sales service and support, has earned the trust of customers across these end markets.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific further enhances its overall position in the chromatography and laboratory supplies market and adds a leading distribution operation to its presence in Ireland. “Given its excellent reputation in the marketplace, Carl Stuart Group is a trusted partner for customers and manufacturers alike,” said Mike Brownleader, Chief Revenue Officer of Calibre Scientific. “We are excited to partner with their company and look forward to driving growth via new product introductions coupled with robust customer support and service capabilities.”

“I am enthusiastic for the future of Carl Stuart Group under Calibre Scientific,” said Stuart Smith, Founder & Chairman of Carl Stuart Group. “The technical expertise and customer relationships of Carl Stuart Group, combined with the proprietary product portfolio and vast supplier relationships across Calibre Scientific, present exciting opportunities for us to broaden our offering to our current customers while attracting new customers to our growing platform.”

