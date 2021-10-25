IO Interactive, the Danish gaming company behind bestselling game “HITMAN 3”, appoints Agillic as their omnichannel marketing automation platform

Press release, Copenhagen, 25 October 2021





After a 3-month proof-of-concept period, Danish gaming company IO Interactive chooses Agillic to power personalised communication with their audience of over 70 million gamers worldwide. For IOI, a fast-growing, fast-moving player in the gaming world, it was Agillic’s flexible data model and understanding of their business that made the decision to level up an easy one.



Danish gaming company IO Interactive (IOI), which has studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, and Barcelona, publishes the highly successful game Hitman, which has over 70 million players. In November 2020, IO Interactive announced that they will develop and publish a brand-new James Bond video game. Having outgrown their previous platform for off-game communication, they were seeking to level up to a solution that could keep up with their fast pace.

“To us, it is extremely important to find the right eye-level communication with our players, both in-game as well as off-game. With Agillic we can use and activate our extremely complex data, based on activity levels, interests etc in an effective way. And without having to cannibalize on our own developers.” says Marc Skouborg, CMO at IO Interactive.

IO Interactive’s communication needs, including the complex data structure, the sheer volume of communication needed, and the importance of being able to scale up quickly, all posed challenges to their implementation of Agillic. Despite this complexity, the implementation was completed in only 10 weeks, with highly personalised e-mail flows already going out to Hitman-players all over the world. With the new platform in place, IO Interactive now has the right power to attract new players, elevate welcome flows, encourage upgrades and much more.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO at Agillic comments:

”We are very happy to welcome IO Interactive to the Agillic family. The gaming industry is larger today than both the film and music industries globally, and with a further 20 per cent increase during the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry now represents a $155 billion market worldwide. IO Interactive is a truly ambitious company in a fast-growing industry which is of strategic important to us. The complex data structures and need to create close relationships with the players make the gaming industry a perfect match for the customer-centric capabilities and flexible data model of the Agillic platform.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com



Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen - Denmark





Attachment