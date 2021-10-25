English Finnish

PRIVX EXPANDS ITS SUPPORT TO MODERN CONTAINER ARCHITECTURE DEPLOYMENTS

Helsinki, Finland – October 25, 2021 – SSH’s leading JIT Zero Trust privileged access management (PAM) solution PrivX is now fully optimized for container environments with support for Kubernetes orchestration and management in the cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments.

Customers are increasingly taking the scalability, flexibility, and time-to-market benefits from a container-based deployment model. Running PrivX Zero Trust access management in a Kubernetes managed environment takes full advantage of PrivX modern microservice software architecture. Services-on-demand and auto-scaling are now available for cloud and on-prem deployments.

“A few years ago, we announced our container support for cloud deployments”, says SSH’s CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo. “PrivX can now be deployed in containers orchestrated by Kubernetes. Our PAM solution is fully optimized to use the minimal amount of resources for each service with auto-scaling. Our customers have found this feature valuable since the savings in costs and operations are significant- especially in environments with thousands of users and thousands of dynamic servers.”

SSH announced a customer win a few months ago: a Fortune 500 Technology company chooses PrivX

PrivXtm is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use Zero Trust PAM (Privileged Access Management) solution for just-in-time (JIT) privileged access in on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable, monitor, and control access to critical data according to user roles and privileges.

