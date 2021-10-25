Topwatch - Why Luxury Watch Trading is the Trend of the Century

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to purchasing, selling or trading a pre-owned luxury watch, it is crucial to ensure to partner with trusted experts. Topwatch is not only South Africa's top pre-owned watch dealer, with innovation and a collective 200 years of expertise at its core, Topwatch is globally recognised as a partner who respects that their clients are part of an elite exclusive club who understands the value and sentiment attached to each treasured timepiece.

Why Invest in a Pre-Owned Luxury Timepiece?

One of the largest determining factors when investing in a luxury watch is the price factor and long-term return on investment. Investing in a pre-owned luxury watch boasts the unique and affordable vintage factor which simply cannot be gotten with brand-new items, where authenticity is paramount and partnering with a trusted, reputable expert should be non-negotiable.

The Benefits of Investing in a Pre-Owned Luxury Timepiece

New luxury timepieces have an immediate depreciation in value the minute they're taken out of the store, where pre-owned luxury timepieces can avoid a significant dip in value, due to the fact that pre-owned luxury watches depreciate at a slower rate and in certain instances, will even ascend in value over time, depending on the brand, model, watchmaker, style, quality and number of pieces in the market, should someone decide to sell their watch again.

Pre-owned luxury watches offer more options.

Affordability is a significant determining factor and pre-owned luxury timepieces allow for the same highly coveted items at a better price, affording the opportunity to purchase more and increase one's investment collection.

High-end watches are timeless, they are high-quality and reliable lifetime accessories curated with excellent craftsmanship.

Which Pre-Owned Brand Offers the Highest Return on Investment?

With brands such as Patek Phillip's slogan - "You never actually own a Patek Phillipe. You merely look after it for the next generation" - this holds true for many luxury watch owners and brands. There are those pre-owned watches, however, that stand at the pinnacle of the pre-owned ROI spectrum. Any model in the Rolex family is one such brand that offers the highest return on investment in the pre-owned luxury watch segment. Furthermore, FP Journe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Tag Heuer, IWC, JLC, Panerai and the like are all investment worthy.

Where Is the Best Place to Purchase a Pre-Owned Watch?

Boasting one of the largest followings in the business, Topwatch.com offers globally accessible luxury timepiece investment opportunities.

Roland Rodrigues | 012 667 5105 or 082 304 9919 | roland@topwatch.co.za

