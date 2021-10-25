New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micropackaging: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177616/?utm_source=GNW





The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global micropackaging market. A patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global micropackaging market is segmented based on materials, end-user, packaging type and region. Estimated values used are based on the manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables

- An in-depth overview of the global market for micropackaging technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall micropackaging market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by packaging type, function, application, and geographic region

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for micropackaging global market and its sub-segments

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other emerging economies

- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of global micropackaging market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the marketplace

- Understanding of the effect of environmental concerns on this market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Amcor Ltd., American Packaging Corp. (APC), Beacon Converters Inc., Berry Global Inc., British Polythene Industries PLC, Sigma Plastics Group Inc., and Sealed Air Corp.



Summary:

Micropackaging, as the name suggests, incorporates packaging materials that are flexible and sustainable.It is a niche market.



However, with the rising popularity of sustainable products worldwide, the demand for micropackaging is projected to grow substantially and be fueled by increasing spending on research and development activities.



Micropackaging is a relatively new concept and presents lucrative growth opportunities in almost every vertical part of the packaging industry.In view of the increasing popularity of efficient and advanced packaging solutions, micropackaging is expected to benefit from technological advances, mainly in the health care sector.



Micropackaging is slowly gaining in the field of packaging.Growing technological advancements in the field of material science has encouraged manufacturers to create micropackaging for the food and beverage industry and medical industry.



The major driver in regard to the global micropackaging market is the fact that this packaging can be recycled, thus reducing waste and decreasing pollution.In addition, growth of the food and beverage industry and growing economies such as China, India, Italy, Taiwan, Turkey and Mexico are driving the growth of the micropackaging market.



Growing developments and innovations in these industries are further fueling market growth. Growth is also coming from the expanding cosmetics industry worldwide.



The demand for flexible green packaging is projected to grow substantially owing to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.Micropackaging is primarily used in the food and beverage industry, medical industry and personal care products industry.



In all of these applications micropackaging is used as a sustainable packaging solution. Increasing disposable income is fueling the demand for consumer goods; this, coupled with the growing demand from the personal care industry, is projected to augment the market during the forecast period.

