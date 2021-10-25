COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 53/2021 – 25 OCTOBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|135,252
|795.80
|107,633,124.38
|18 October 2021
|3,203
|801.95
|2,568,641.69
|19 October 2021
|3,500
|789.65
|2,763,780.25
|20 October 2021
|3,500
|789.57
|2,763,493.95
|21 October 2021
|3,500
|795.53
|2,784,364.10
|22 October 2021
|3,500
|788.88
|2,761,096.45
|Accumulated under the program
|152,455
|795.48
|121,274,500.82
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 709,754 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments