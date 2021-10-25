Proactive news headlines including Perseus Mining, Walkabout Resources, Recce Pharmaceuticals and Great Boulder Resources

Sydney, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has achieved another quarterly gold production record with 112,786 ounces of gold produced in the September quarter, up 10% from June quarter and 28% on March quarter of this year, on the back of strong production at its Yaouré mine in central Côte d’Ivoire. Click here
- Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) has initiated a weekly COVID‐19 vaccination program at the Lindi Jumbo Mine site in Tanzania, as construction activity ramps up for the graphite mine developer. Click here
- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has received Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to begin its Phase I intravenous (IV) clinical trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of its lead compound, RECCE® 327 (R327). Click here
- Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has identified a high-priority target immediately south of the current high-grade gold intersections at the Mulga Bill mineralised corridor within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has entered into a binding agreement to sell its 75% interest in the Livingstone Gold Project in Western Australia to Metal Bank Ltd (ASX:MBK) for total consideration of up to $10 million. Click here
- Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has surged as much as 70% on unveiling a world-class zinc and silver intersection within a new zone at the Sala Project in Sweden. Click here
- Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has received Notices of Allowance from the Australian and European Patent Offices for patent claims covering the use of idronoxil (the active ingredient in Veyonda®) as a chemo-enhancing drug. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has sampled a world-class lithium and rubidium pegmatite fairway within its Wyemandoo property in Western Australia. Click here
- Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) is encouraged by progress of drilling at the Rafael 1 exploration well onshore Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia with elevated mudgas indications in the Anderson Sandstone overlying the prognosed main reservoir objective. Click here
- Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has raised A$15 million via its share purchase plan (SPP) which closed on October 20. Click here
- Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has confirmed the presence of a large copper-gold porphyry system at Juruena Copper-Gold Project in Brazil through an initial diamond drilling campaign consisting of three holes and 2,400 metres. Click here
- Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) recently started development work to ensure the TGME Underground Gold Project in South Africa is safe for trial mining and underground sampling. Click here
- Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has fielded further strong results from first-pass regional aircore (AC) and brownfields reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its Victoria Workings and Sky regional prospects around the Davyhurst Gold Project northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here
- West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) is jumping on board uranium’s revival as it advances radioactive exploration over its flagship Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa. Click here
- Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1)’s preliminary 2022 plan outlook looks bright. Click here
- Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) continues to progress de-risking operations for the restart of its Black Swan Nickel Project, 50 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has entered into an asset purchase agreement with leading North American CBD player ImpACTIVE to acquire ImpACTIVE assets through a newly incorporated Creso subsidiary, Creso ImpACTIVE Ltd. Click here
- Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has started a diamond drill program at its Needles Gold Project in Nevada, US, ahead of schedule due to the unexpected availability of a drill rig. Click here
- Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) has unsurfaced high-grade gold during a sampling program over regional prospects at its flagship Dandoko Gold Project in west Mali. Click here
- Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has completed a bookbuild for a strongly supported $1.51 million capital raising to fund its acquisition of a granted exploration licence and technical information pertaining to six project areas in Western Australia from Whistlepipe Exploration Pty Ltd. Click here
- Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) will seek to raise A$25 million via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders of up to A$30,000 per shareholder. Click here
- Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) has appointed Will Bridge as chair of its Tent Mountain Energy Transition Steering Committee, the next step in plans to transition the Tent Mountain Project in Alberta, Canada, into a renewable energy complex. Click here
- BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has appointed leading Australian businesswoman and business advisor Heather Zampatti to its board. Click here
- Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX) has secured a Strategic Procurement and Cooperation Agreement with Chinese Nanjing RGE Membrane Tech Co Ltd to develop and supply standalone air supply systems used in the water treatment industry in China. Click here
- Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has planned a reverse circulation drill program to test a gold mineralised trend identified by soil sampling and rock chip sampling at Rock Lodge Exploration Licence that forms part of the Lachlan Fold Belt Project in southern NSW. Click here
- ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) made strong progress during the September quarter and is well-funded with A$69.9 million to continue driving the development of its wholly-owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. Click here
- Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has increased its understanding of the Luanshya Copper Project in Zambia, with Induced Polarisation (IP) surveying modelled by CCZ’s consultant geophysicist identifying 14 highly prospective drill targets along a 6-kilometre strike. Click here
- Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has confirmed a JORC resource estimate upgrade for its wholly-owned Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Sulphide Project in Manitoba Province in Canada. Click here
- XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) is better positioned for FY22 and beyond following its strategic review and move to diversify its product and geographic exposures, according to broker Taylor Collison. Click here
