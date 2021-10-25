Powersports Market Size [2027] | to Hit USD 12.75 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.5%

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Powersports market size size was USD 9.44 billion in 2019. The global impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with powersports vehicles witnessing a negative impact on demand during the first half of 2020 across all regions. Based on our analysis, the market will exhibit a decline of 7.2% in 2020 as compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2016-2019. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.76 billion in 2020 to USD 12.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the 2020-2027 period. The rise in CAGR is attributable to this market’s demand and growth, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over.

The lockdown announced by the government agencies has led to reduced sales of automotive, leading to shunted growth. Moreover, the limited availability of workforce and decreased demand is hampering the growth prospects of several vehicle manufacturers. However, the post-pandemic situation is likely to favor the market growth with the resumption of several manufacturing units by implying the stringent regulations and social distancing norms set by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.





On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into all-terrain vehicles (ATV), side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and heavyweight motorcycles. Moreover, based on application, the market is segmented into on-road and off-road.

Based on application, the off-road segment is expected to hold a significant global powersports market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the increasing demand for such automotive that can efficiently drive on uneven and rocky surfaces globally.

Lastly, based on region, the market is divided into North America. Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Increasing Demand for Snowmobiling to Augment Growth

According to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association, annually, about USD 36 billion is spent on snowmobiling activities in the US and Canada. Moreover, the sport generates a revenue of around USD 350 million every year in the state of Maine. Therefore, the sought-after recreational sport is expected to positively affect the demand for the product. Moreover, the growing demand for after-purchase accessories is further anticipated to boost the global powersports market growth during the forecast period.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

North America – The region is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is due to the favorable climatic conditions and the presence of several recreational sports in countries such as the U.S. that is likely to propel the demand for advanced powersports in the region. North America stood at USD 7.26 billion in 2019.

Asia-Pacific – The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase exponential growth backed by the rising disposable income of the working population and the increasing consumer awareness regarding recreational sports in the region that will boost the demand for powersports in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Product Innovation by Major Companies to Amplify Their Market Prospects

The global market is consolidated by the presence of major companies striving to maintain their presence by adopting innovative methods to develop powersports vehicles and accessories. Moreover, other key players adopt organic and inorganic strategies to gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the highly competitive global marketplace.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Polaris Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Textron Inc. (Rhode Island, U.S.)

Arctic Cat Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

BRP (Quebec, Canada)

Harley Davidson (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

KYMCO (Kaohsiung City, Taiwan)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Shizuoka, Japan)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Shizuoka, Japan)



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 CAGR 5.5% 2027 Value Projection USD 12.75 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 8.76 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Vehicle Type, By Application, and Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of ATVs to Drive Market Growth Economic Impact of Snowmobiling to Augment Growth





Global Powersports Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

All-Terrain Vehicle

Side-by-Side Vehicle

Personal Watercraft

Snowmobiles

Heavyweight Motorcycle

By Type:



On-Road

Off-Road

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





